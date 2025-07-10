2-alarm fire hits shooting site business in central Las Vegas

A shooting site business behind Circus Circus was the scene of a two-alarm fire Thursday.

Crews respond to a fire Thursday, July 10, 2025, at Battlefield Vegas, 2771 Sammy Davis Jr. Drive, in Las Vegas. (Clark County Fire Department)

Crews responded just before 12:20 p.m. to Battlefield Vegas, 2771 Sammy Davis Jr. Drive, on reports of water flow from the automatic sprinkler system monitoring company and callers reporting black smoke from the building, according to Clark County Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Brian O’Neal in a release.

“A full alarm response was initiated and crews initiated an offensive strategy, pulling lines into the building and completing primary searches for victims,” O’Neal said. “Concurrently, crews ascended to the roof to provide vertical ventilation to improve interior conditions for all inside. A second alarm was added in order to provide for the rotation of personnel from their work cycles in the afternoon heat.”

A total of 63 personnel responded, which included 10 engines, three trucks, three battalion chiefs, three rescues, an EMS captain, and an air resource unit.

Traffic has been impacted on Sammy Davis Jr. Drive, and fire crews will be remaining on scene for the next few hours, O’Neal said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Las Vegas Fire Department, Southwest Gas, NV Energy and the Metropolitan Police Department assisted.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.