2-alarm fire put out at apartment complex in central Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

No one was injured in a two-alarm fire Monday morning at an apartment complex in the central valley, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.

The fire, which was extinguished as of 12:15 p.m., broke out at an apartment building on Pennwood Avenue near Arville Street, according to department spokesman Tim Szymanski.

2nd ALARM FIRE: @LasVegasFD assisting @ClarkCountyFD with an apt bldg fire on Pennwood Ave at Arvville St. E5,6,106, T6 is assisting. #PIO1NEWS — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) May 13, 2019

Szymanski said crews were assisting the Clark County Fire Department, which is taking the lead in the investigation into the fire. A call seeking more information from Clark County fire officials was not immediately returned Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

