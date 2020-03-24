2 blood drives starting Tuesday seek to replenish supply in Southern Nevada

Blood drive cancellations are at an all-time high in the valley, creating a severe blood shortage that Community Ambulance events aim to cut.

As Nevadans limit large gatherings and several companies and college campuses close, blood drive cancelations are at an all-time high and creating a severe blood shortage in the Las Vegas Valley, according to Community Ambulance. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

As Nevadans limit large gatherings and with several companies and college campuses closed, blood drive cancellations are at an all-time high and creating a severe blood shortage in the Las Vegas Valley, according to Community Ambulance.

The locally-owned ambulance service is partnering with the American Red Cross to hold two blood drives from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and on April 3 at Corporate Park Drive, No. 120, Henderson, NV 89074.

Due to concerns regarding coronavirus, paramedics will implement elevated safety measures including checking temperatures of staff and donors before entering the drive, asking questions regarding travel and contact with anyone known to have COVID-19, spacing beds to allow social distancing and frequently disinfecting surfaces and equipment.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services and local health authorities have also confirmed that donating blood is safe, with measures in place to screen people for illness before donation.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.