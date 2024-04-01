2 bodies found in home, police investigating
The Metropolitan Police Department said officers were dispatched Monday morning to a report of two dead people inside a residence.
Las Vegas police are investigating after the bodies of two elderly people were discovered inside a home in the 4700 block of North Torrey Pines Drive on Monday morning.
In an emailed statement, the Metropolitan Police Department said officers were dispatched at 9:25 a.m. Monday to a report of two dead people inside the residence.
Metro patrol officers and homicide detectives are at the scene investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back for further details.
