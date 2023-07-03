2 children die after being pulled from water

A 4-year-old boy died after he was pulled from a hot tub, the coroner’s office said, and a 1-year-old girl who was found in a bathroom drowned.

A 4-year-old boy died last month after he was found in a backyard hot tub, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Cooper Austin, of Las Vegas, died June 4 at University Medical Center. Medical examiners had not determined his cause and manner of death as of Monday.

While the coroner’s office said Cooper was found in a hot tub, a report from the Department of Family Services said the boy had been pulled from a family pool on May 31 and hospitalized in critical condition. It was unclear why the coroner’s office and state agency reported different locations of where the boy was found.

“There is a concern regarding supervision of the child at the time the incident occurred,” the report read.

The family had no prior contact with Child Protective Services.

Metropolitan Police Department dispatch logs show officers were called on at 6:39 p.m. May 31 to the 2700 block of Castle Wood Drive, near Pennwood Avenue and South Arville Street, after a report of an injured person.

Metro Officer Bob Wicks said no one was arrested in connection with Cooper’s death.

Separately, the coroner’s office ruled last week that Mia Pulakka, 1, of North Las Vegas, drowned in a bathroom. Her death on April 4 at University Medical Center was ruled an accident.

North Las Vegas police wrote in a statement Monday officers found Mia at 6:20 p.m. March 23 on the 4100 block of Helens Pouroff Avenue, and she was hospitalized in “serious condition.” Police wrote that there were no arrests made in Mia’s death.

“The autopsy report for this case has not been completed,” North Las Vegas police wrote in the statement. “Once the report is complete, the case will be forwarded to the Clark County Child Death Review Team. Until that time, there will be no official determination made in the case.”

