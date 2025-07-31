2 critical after crash in west valley
Two people were injured and the power was out after a crash Thursday afternoon in the west Las Vegas Valley, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
The crash involved two vehicles and a pedestrian, police said. It happened near Vegas Drive and Buffalo Drive at 2:24 p.m. Thursday.
The pedestrian and a person in one of the vehicle were both transported to a hospital in critical condition, police said.
Metro also said that power was out in the area because of the crash.
