2 critical after crash in west valley

Two people were injured after a crash in the west Las Vegas Valley, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. (Bryan Horwath/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 31, 2025 - 4:24 pm
 

Two people were injured and the power was out after a crash Thursday afternoon in the west Las Vegas Valley, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash involved two vehicles and a pedestrian, police said. It happened near Vegas Drive and Buffalo Drive at 2:24 p.m. Thursday.

The pedestrian and a person in one of the vehicle were both transported to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

Metro also said that power was out in the area because of the crash.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ktfutts on X.

