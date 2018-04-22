2 dead, 1 critical after boat crash on Lake Havasu in Arizona

Two people are dead and a third is in extremely critical condition after a boat crashed about 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the south basin of Lake Havasu, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said.

A DCB M35 Widebody boat crashed Saturday in the south basin of Lake Havasu in Arizona (Mohave County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

Two people are dead and a third is in extremely critical condition after a boat crashed Saturday afternoon at Lake Havasu, officials announced.

A DCB M35 Widebody boat crashed about 12:30 p.m. in the south basin of the lake, near the Contact Point Water Safety Center, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona.

Officials learned the boat was traveling at high speeds, crashed and sank, the Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Several boats on the scene helped to pull two men and a woman out of the water and begin CPR on the men. Sheriff’s Office patrol boats took the three to the safety center, where Lake Havasu City Fire Department crews continued revival efforts.

The two men, identified by deputies as Brad Kloepfer, 57, and Paul Selberg, 69, died at Havasu Regional Medical Center. The 58-year-old woman, Connie David Kloepfer, was listed in extremely critical condition. All three are from Lake Havasu City and were wearing life jackets.

Kloepfer, who was steering the boat, was wearing his safety kill switch, the release said.

A local salvage company recovered the boat from the bottom of the lake.

The crash is under investigation.

