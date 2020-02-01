2 dead, 1 critically injured in west valley crash
The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of S. Fort Apache Road and W. Tompkins Ave.
Two people died and one was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in the western Las Vegas Valley.
The collision happened at 11:11 a.m. at the intersection of S. Fort Apache Road and W. Tompkins Ave.
Two people in one vehicle died at the scene, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Nogle said. The sole occupant of the other vehicle was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
Police don’t know the cause of the crash, Nogle said, or whether any of the drivers were impaired.
The intersection will be closed in all directions for several hours. Metro’s detectives are on scene investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
