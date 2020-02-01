2 dead, 1 critically injured in western Las Vegas Valley crash

A 78-year-old man was driving a 2018 Dodge Challenger north on South Fort Apache Road near the intersection with West Tropicana Avenue when the car entered the southbound lanes and struck the front of a 2017 Hyundai Elantra traveling south on South Fort Apache Road, police said.

Two people died and one was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in the western Las Vegas Valley. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fatal collision stops traffic on North and South Fort Apache Road from West Tropicana Avenue Peace Way on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. Two people died and one person was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Police investigate a fatal collision at the intersection of S. Fort Apache Road and W. Tropicana Ave. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Investigators work at the scene of a fatal collision at the intersection of South Fort Apache Road and West Tropicana Avenue on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. Two people died and one person was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Two people died and one was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in the western Las Vegas Valley.

The collision happened at 11:11 a.m. at the intersection of S. Fort Apache Road and W. Tompkins Ave.

Two people in one vehicle — whose names haven’t been released — died at the scene, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement. The sole occupant of the other vehicle — a 78-year-old man — was transported to a local hospital and is in serious condition.

Police don’t know the cause of the crash, Lt. Ken Nogle said, or whether any of the drivers were impaired. The intersection is closed in all directions.

The 78-year-old man was driving a 2018 Dodge Challenger north on South Fort Apache Road near the intersection with West Tropicana Avenue, police said in a statement. The car entered the southbound lanes and struck the front of a 2017 Hyundai Elantra traveling south on South Fort Apache Road.

The driver and passenger in the Hyundai were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver of the Dodge was transported to University Medical Center.

The collision marks the 12th and 13th traffic-related deaths this year within the Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction. The crash remains under investigation.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.