2 dead after small plane crashes in south Las Vegas

A small plane crashed Thursday morning in the south Las Vegas Valley, killing two people, officials said.

The scene of an airplane crash near the intersection of Pebble Road and South Valley View Boulevard in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Smoke can be seen from Blue Diamond Road and Valley View Boulevard after the report of the crash of a small plane in south Las Vegas on Thursday. (Glenn Puit)

The twin-engine Cessna 310 plane crashed in a desert lot in a residential area near Raven Avenue and Hinson Street, southeast of Decatur Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road and near the Henderson Executive Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

The agency believes the plane was on its way to the Gillespie Field Airport in San Diego, spokeswoman Emma Duncan said.

Fire crews were called to the scene at 9:40 a.m., Clark County Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney said. The plane had taken off from the North Las Vegas Airport shortly after 9:30 a.m., and was in the air for about nine minutes before crashing, he said.

Whitney said two people on the plane died.

Deputy Fire Chief Thomas Touchstone said during a briefing near the scene Thursday morning that the plane crashed into a cinder-block wall on the outskirts of a construction site in the desert lot.

When the 1974-model plane caught on fire, it spread to a nearby construction trailer, he said. The construction site was unoccupied, and the Fire Department was working to determine who owned the site.

The Metropolitan Police Department and the Las Vegas Fire Department helped investigate the crash, Touchstone said.

The National Transportation Safety Board is helping the Federal Aviation Administration investigate the crash, the agency said.

Helen Robertson lives on West Pebble Road, near the crash scene.

“My husband saw the smoke and heard the sirens,” Robertson said Thursday morning.

Robertson said she also heard sirens and saw police and firefighters flooding the area.

“I’ve always worried about aircraft crashing here,” she said, adding, “I’m just sorry for the people.”

