Local Las Vegas

2 dead after suspected DUI crash in west Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 15, 2018 - 10:17 pm
 
Updated May 16, 2018 - 12:48 am

A man and woman died Tuesday night after a suspected DUI crash in the west valley.

About 9:10 p.m. a sedan speeding westbound on West Sahara Avenue crashed into the back of another sedan that was stopped at a red light on South Hualapai Way, according to Captain Nick Farese, head of the Metropolitan Police Department’s traffic bureau.

A man and woman in the stopped sedan both died at the scene, he said. The two occupants of the speeding sedan were hospitalized with serious injuries that were not life-threatening.

Farese called the crash a “heinous accident,” and said high speed and impairment were suspected.

“It’s really frustrating because this is 100 percent avoidable,” he said. “There are so many different avenues out here, from ridesharing to taxis to calling friends and family — There’s really no reason to get behind the wheel when you’ve been drinking alcohol and are intoxicated.”

The impact of the crash sent both vehicles spinning through the intersection, Farese said. At the scene, investigators photographed a red sedan in the eastbound lanes of Sahara as others crowded around a second sedan near the corner in the westbound lanes.

At midnight Farese said it wasn’t clear how fast the speeding sedan was traveling, but it appeared that the driver did not attempt to stop before crashing into the stopped sedan.

“These are just two innocent victims that were doing absolutely nothing wrong, and now their loved ones have to bury them because of the irresponsibility of another driver,” Farese said.

The intersection is closed while police investigate, and Metro Lt. David Gordon said it would likely be closed until about 4 a.m. Wednesday. Police also taped off portions of a nearby strip mall at the intersection.

Farese said the majority of fatal crashes in the Las Vegas valley involve impairment, speed or pedestrian error.

“When you choose to drive in this city or this state, you assume the responsibilities that go with driving a vehicle and that vehicle can be a deadly weapon.”

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Max Michor contributed to this report.

