2 dead after suspected DUI crash in west Las Vegas Valley

A man and woman died Tuesday night after a suspected DUI crash in the west valley.

Las Vegas police investigate a fatal a crash near West Sahara Avenue and South Hualapai Way on Tuesday,May 15, 2018. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

About 9:10 p.m. a sedan speeding westbound on West Sahara Avenue crashed into the back of another sedan that was stopped at a red light on South Hualapai Way, according to Captain Nick Farese, head of the Metropolitan Police Department’s traffic bureau.

A man and woman in the stopped sedan both died at the scene, he said. The two occupants of the speeding sedan were hospitalized with serious injuries that were not life-threatening.

Farese called the crash a “heinous accident,” and said high speed and impairment were suspected.

Captain Nick Farese, head of Metro's traffic bureau, at the scene of a crash near Sahara and Hualapai that left two people dead. #RJNow pic.twitter.com/GzseroaI9Y — Max Michor (@MaxMichor) May 16, 2018

“It’s really frustrating because this is 100 percent avoidable,” he said. “There are so many different avenues out here, from ridesharing to taxis to calling friends and family — There’s really no reason to get behind the wheel when you’ve been drinking alcohol and are intoxicated.”

The impact of the crash sent both vehicles spinning through the intersection, Farese said. At the scene, investigators photographed a red sedan in the eastbound lanes of Sahara as others crowded around a second sedan near the corner in the westbound lanes.

At midnight Farese said it wasn’t clear how fast the speeding sedan was traveling, but it appeared that the driver did not attempt to stop before crashing into the stopped sedan.

“These are just two innocent victims that were doing absolutely nothing wrong, and now their loved ones have to bury them because of the irresponsibility of another driver,” Farese said.

One more clip from Farese with a message on drunk driving: "When you choose to drive in this city or this state, you assume the responsibilities that go with driving a vehicle and that vehicle can be a deadly weapon." pic.twitter.com/OYQgEL8QX2 — Max Michor (@MaxMichor) May 16, 2018

The intersection is closed while police investigate, and Metro Lt. David Gordon said it would likely be closed until about 4 a.m. Wednesday. Police also taped off portions of a nearby strip mall at the intersection.

Farese said the majority of fatal crashes in the Las Vegas valley involve impairment, speed or pedestrian error.

“When you choose to drive in this city or this state, you assume the responsibilities that go with driving a vehicle and that vehicle can be a deadly weapon.”

