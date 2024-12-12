Metro officer and another man dead after wrong-way crash on I-15 northeast of Las Vegas

Two people are dead and a third was injured after what investigators say involved a crash with a wrong-way driver Thursday morning northeast of Las Vegas.

Police close off northbound Interstate 15 near mile marker 78 after a crash involving a wrong-way driver Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. An off-duty Metropolitan Police Officer was among two people killed. (Nevada Department of Transportation FASTCam)

A 29-year-old Metropolitan Police Department officer was one of the two people who died in a crash with a wrong-way driver Thursday morning northeast of Las Vegas.

Officer Colton Pulsipher was heading home in his vehicle after a shift when a wrong-way driver hit him, according to Metro.

The crash was reported just after 12:25 a.m. on northbound Interstate 15 and mile marker 75, near the Valley of Fire/Tribal Plaza Exit, according to a Nevada Highway Patrol release.

Pulsipher and another man died on scene and a woman was transported by Mercy Air with non-life threatening injuries.

All northbound travel lanes are closed down at I-15 and mile marker 75. All northbound traffic is being diverted off onto exit 75, and motorists can get turned around to go southbound on IR15 or they can continue through the Valley of Fire Roadway north. All I-15 southbound travel lanes will remain open and will not have any closures.

Pulsipher was assigned to the traffic bureau’s tourist safety division, police said. He leaves a wife and three children.

Police said in a news release that the department was “mourning the loss” of Pulsipher.

