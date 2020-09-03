2 dead in house fire; Las Vegas police investigate as homicide

Police and firefighters were called to the 1700 block of Yellow Rose Street, near Decatur Boulevard and Vegas Drive.

Two people were found dead Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in a house fire on the 1700 block of Yellow Rose Street. (Tim Szymanski / Twitter)

Clark County Fire Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas homicide detectives are investigating a house fire where two people were found dead Wednesday night in the central valley.

Police and firefighters were called to the 1700 block of Yellow Rose Street, near Decatur Boulevard and Vegas Drive, at 8:52 p.m., according to a tweet from Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski. Smoke was coming from a garage, and a house was filled with smoke.

Two adults were found dead in a bedroom, Szymanski said.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said in a statement at 10:15 p.m. that the fire was being investigated as a homicide.

The cause of the fire was unclear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

