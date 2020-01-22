2 deadly Las Vegas fires days, blocks apart not seen as related

Two fatal fires in two days on the same road in the Las Vegas Valley are not believed to be related, Las Vegas police said Wednesday.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Crime scene investigators investigate after a shed fire that initially appeared inconsequential killed one person at 2350 Lincoln Road, near East Carey Avenue and North Lamb Boulevard, on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The first fire was reported Friday at 3:30 a.m. in a shed adjacent to a house on the 2300 block of Lincoln Road, near East Carey Avenue and North Lamb Boulevard. The Clark County Fire Department quickly extinguished the shed fire, then found a body inside.

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified the victim as Victor Mike Harris, 63, hometown unknown. A cause and manner of death for Harris is pending.

The next day, firefighters were called to another fatal fire on Lincoln Road at 2:49 a.m., just three blocks away from the earlier blaze. Upon arrival, they found multiple vehicles and a travel trailer on fire on the 2000 block of Lincoln. Once the blazes were extinguished authorities found a body in the burned trailer.

The coroner’s office had not identified the victim in the second fire as of Wednesday.

Las Vegas police Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said in a text to the Review-Journal that police do respond to fire deaths within Clark County Fire Department jurisdiction, but the “incidents do not appear related and both are accidental in nature.”

An investigator with the Clark County Fire Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

