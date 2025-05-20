2 deaths reported from EDC weekend in Las Vegas
Clark County officials are investigating after two people were reported dead in separate incidents connected to EDC.
Clark County officials are investigating after two people were reported dead Sunday in separate incidents connected to the Electric Daisy Carnival dance music festival.
Azmi Atassi, 33, of Flagstaff, Ariz., and Opkar Mahal, 39, of North Las Vegas, both died Sunday, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. Causes of death are still pending, but neither incident is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department, a spokesperson said.
Mahal was reported dead at the location of the festival, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the 7000 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North, a county spokesperson said, while Atassi was reported dead at the Hilton Grand Vacations Club at 2650 Las Vegas Boulevard South.
Additional details were not released.
