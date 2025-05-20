2 deaths reported from EDC weekend in Las Vegas

Clark County officials are investigating after two people were reported dead in separate incidents connected to EDC.

Tony Hsieh’s will has surfaced. Now, his estate’s attorneys are investigating it

Crowds gather to watch a DJ set at Kinetic Field on the third and final night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County officials are investigating after two people were reported dead Sunday in separate incidents connected to the Electric Daisy Carnival dance music festival.

Azmi Atassi, 33, of Flagstaff, Ariz., and Opkar Mahal, 39, of North Las Vegas, both died Sunday, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. Causes of death are still pending, but neither incident is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department, a spokesperson said.

Mahal was reported dead at the location of the festival, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the 7000 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North, a county spokesperson said, while Atassi was reported dead at the Hilton Grand Vacations Club at 2650 Las Vegas Boulevard South.

Additional details were not released.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Casey_Harrison1 on X. or @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky. Review-Journal staff writer Noble Brigham contributed to this report.