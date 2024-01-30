58°F
2 die after speeding motorcycle crashes into car in Spring Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 29, 2024 - 8:50 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist and a passenger in a sedan died Monday after a collision in the Spring Valley area of Las Vegas.

At 6:10 p.m., the Metropolitan Police Department was called about a crash after the motorcycle rider was speeding north on Rainbow Boulevard as the sedan began to turn onto Spring Valley Parkway, according to police spokesman Lt. Charles Jenkins.

The motorcyclist hit the front passenger door of the sedan and died at the scene as did a passenger in the sedan, Jenkins said.

The driver of the car was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, he said.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X.

