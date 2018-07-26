2 displaced after fire at west Las Vegas apartment complex

No one was injured after an early Thursday morning fire at a west valley apartment complex.

No one was injured after an early Thursday July 26, 2018, fire at the Breakers Apartments on West Sahara. (Max MIchor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

No one was injured after an early Thursday morning fire at a west valley apartment complex.

Fire crews responded about 12:20 a.m. to reports a fire at the Breakers Apartments, 9901 W. Sahara Ave., near Hualapai Way, according to Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski.

When firefighters arrived at the scene they found smoke and flames on the roof of an apartment building, Szymanski said. Crews kept the fire contained to one apartment and had it under control within about 20 minutes.

Two people were displaced after the fire, but no injuries were reported. Szymanski said the cause of the fire was still under investigation.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

9901 W. Sahara Ave. Las Vegas, Nevada