2 dogs die, 1 person injured in western Las Vegas fire

Crews investigate a fire Thursday, June 13, 2019, on the 8300 block of Carmen Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

Two dogs died and one person was injured after a fire Thursday afternoon in a house in the western Las Vegas Valley.

Crews were called just after 2 p.m. to the two-story home on the 8300 block of Carmen Boulevard, near North Durango and Vegas drives, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department. When firefighters arrived, they found thick black smoke coming from the rear of a two story, wood frame and stucco house, the department said in a release Thursday night.

The fire was inside the house and at the rear where a covered patio was, the department said. Crews were able to knock down the fire in about 15 minutes.

Two dogs died in the flames, and two other dogs escaped and were taken by Animal Control for protection, the department said. A neighbor attempted to rescue the two dogs who died in the backyard, but was unable due to the “intense heat of the fire.”

The man injured his hand while trying to crawl over a black wall to escape the fire, the department said. He was treated at the scene by fire paramedics.

Two adults and two teenagers who live at the home but were not there at the time of the fire are being assisted by the American Red Cross, the department said.

Investigators have not determined a cause. The covered patio was destroyed, the downstairs was gutted and the second floor sustained heavy heat and smoke damage, although damages had not been estimated, the department said Thursday.

