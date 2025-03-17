2 dogs found dead after fire in west Las Vegas

Several trailers in a mobile home park caught fire in the west Las Vegas Valley Monday afternoon.

The ‘Fruit Loop’: LGBTQ-neighborhood could be recognized by Nevada Legislature

Several trailers in a mobile home park caught fire Monday afternoon in the west Las Vegas Valley.

The fire began around 1:35 p.m. at 6300 W. Tropicana Ave., according to a Clark County Fire Department news release.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find the trailer with “flames extending to both the west and east side trailers,” which led the department to call for additional fire crews.

Firefighters declared the fire under control at 2:47 p.m. All occupants of the trailers were accounted for, though crews found two dead dogs inside the main trailer that caught fire during a search, the department said.

The fire is still an active scene and is under investigation, the department said.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.