74°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

2 dogs found dead after fire in west Las Vegas

Clark County Fire Department (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County Fire Department (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
A rendering of a Siemens Mobility American Pioneer 220 train, which will be used on Brightline ...
Brightline West oversells bond offering for Vegas-to-SoCal high-speed rail project
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas R ...
5 people, including 3 teens, injured in Las Vegas head-on crash
Gipsy Nightclub is seen on the corner of Paradise Road and Naples Drive in Las Vegas Thursday, ...
The ‘Fruit Loop’: LGBTQ-neighborhood could be recognized by Nevada Legislature
Visitors to the Las Vegas Strip traverse Las Vegas Boulevard on Saturday, March 2, 2024. (Las V ...
St. Patrick’s Day forecast for Las Vegas features lots of wind
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 17, 2025 - 3:30 pm
 

Several trailers in a mobile home park caught fire Monday afternoon in the west Las Vegas Valley.

The fire began around 1:35 p.m. at 6300 W. Tropicana Ave., according to a Clark County Fire Department news release.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find the trailer with “flames extending to both the west and east side trailers,” which led the department to call for additional fire crews.

Firefighters declared the fire under control at 2:47 p.m. All occupants of the trailers were accounted for, though crews found two dead dogs inside the main trailer that caught fire during a search, the department said.

The fire is still an active scene and is under investigation, the department said.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES