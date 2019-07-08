2 drivers hospitalized after crash in east Las Vegas

Two people were hospitalized with survivable injuries after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday night in the east valley, Las Vegas police said. Police suspect one of the drivers of impairment.

(Getty Images)

A driver suspected of impairment and another driver were hospitalized after the crash, which was reported about 8:25 p.m. at the intersection of Boulder Highway and Missouri Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

Two vehicles were heading south on Boulder toward Missouri as a third vehicle was quickly approaching from behind, Gordon said. That approaching vehicle rear-ended the first vehicle, which caused it to rear-end the vehicle in front of it, he said.

The vehicle believed at fault hit the dirt median, flipped, and came to rest on its roof in the intersection, Gordon said. Police suspected impairment on the part of its driver, who was hospitalized with unspecified but survivable head injuries, he said.

One of the other drivers was also hospitalized with survivable injuries.

Southbound Boulder was closed between Missouri and English Avenue, Gordon said. Northbound Boulder was reduced to one lane, but traffic was still flowing as of Sunday night.

