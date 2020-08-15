2 firefighters injured in south central Las Vegas Valley fire

The fire remains under investigation, and no damage estimate was available.

A home is damaged after a fire Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, on the 1800 block of East Eldorado Lane in Las Vegas. (Clark County Fire Department)

Two firefighters suffered injuries after battling a structure fire Saturday morning in the south central Las Vegas Valley.

Crews were called just before 1:45 a.m. to the 1800 block of East Eldorado Lane, near Warm Springs Road and Spencer Street, according to Assistant Fire Chief Larry Haydu of the Clark County Fire Department.

Additional firefighters were requested as 25 percent of the roof was engulfed in flames. In total seven engines, two rescue units, two battalion chiefs, a truck company and an air resource, and 40 firefighters were assigned, Haydu said.

One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion and taken to a hospital as a precaution. An additional firefighter was treated at the scene for a minor medical issue and returned to duty.

One person was displaced, and the Red Cross was notified. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and no damage estimate was available.

