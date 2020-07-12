2 fires close roads in Las Vegas Valley

Multiple roads closed Sunday afternoon because of two fires in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

Smoke is seen near Sunset and Pecos on Sunday, July 12, 2020. (Brett Steidler/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The northbound side of Pecos Road was closed at Warm Springs Road “due to a fire” at 3:47 p.m., the commission said on Twitter. A Review-Journal photographer said it looked like about 100 trees had burned on Pecos Road, near Duck Creek Channel.

Henderson spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said the Fire Department was called to a brush fire in the area around 3:20 p.m. She said the fire was still active as of 4:20 p.m.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Stephanie Street had closed in both directions at U.S. Highway 95 “due to a vehicle fire” at 3:17 p.m., the RTC tweeted.

The department tweeted that the road had reopened by 4:45 p.m.

