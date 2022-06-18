2 found dead in east Las Vegas mobile home fire
Fire crews responded to the Royal Mobile Home Park, 4470 Vegas Valley Drive, at 9:15 a.m. Saturday.
Two people were found dead following a mobile home fire Saturday morning.
The Clark County and Las Vegas fire departments responded to the Royal Mobile Home Park, 4470 Vegas Valley Drive, at 9:15 a.m. Saturday after being alerted by a person who knocked on the door of Fire Station 27 and reported a mobile home was on fire. Responding units arrived to find heavy fire and smoke from one mobile home.
After the fire was knocked down, fire crews discovered two bodies inside.
County Deputy Fire Chief Rian Glassford said Saturday afternoon that a male and a female were found dead.
The cause remains under investigation.
Review-Journal staff reporter David Wilson contributed to this report.