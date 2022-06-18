2 found dead in east Las Vegas mobile home fire

Fire crews responded to the Royal Mobile Home Park, 4470 Vegas Valley Drive, at 9:15 a.m. Saturday.

Clark County Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue investigate the scene of a fire where two people were found dead at Royal Mobile Home Park on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Clark County Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue investigate the scene of a fire where two people were found dead at Royal Mobile Home Park on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Clark County Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue investigate the scene of a fire where two people were found dead at Royal Mobile Home Park on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Clark County Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue investigate the scene of a fire where two people were found dead at Royal Mobile Home Park on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A vehicle is burned at the scene of a fire where two people were found dead at Royal Mobile Home Park on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Clark County Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue investigate the scene of a fire where two people were found dead at Royal Mobile Home Park on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Metropolitan police respond to the scene of a fire where two people were found dead at Royal Mobile Home Park on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Two people were found dead following a mobile home fire Saturday morning.

The Clark County and Las Vegas fire departments responded to the Royal Mobile Home Park, 4470 Vegas Valley Drive, at 9:15 a.m. Saturday after being alerted by a person who knocked on the door of Fire Station 27 and reported a mobile home was on fire. Responding units arrived to find heavy fire and smoke from one mobile home.

After the fire was knocked down, fire crews discovered two bodies inside.

County Deputy Fire Chief Rian Glassford said Saturday afternoon that a male and a female were found dead.

The cause remains under investigation.

Review-Journal staff reporter David Wilson contributed to this report.