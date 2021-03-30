2 found dead in east Las Vegas Valley home fire

Two people were found dead following a house fire Tuesday morning in the east Las Vegas Valley, the Clark County Fire Department said.

About 10:10 a.m., firefighters were called to the scene at a home on the 6500 block of Caddington Avenue, near Owens Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard. Crews found heavy smoke coming from the house, the fire department said.

The fire was knocked down at about 10:40 a.m.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.