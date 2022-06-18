87°F
2 found dead in southeast Las Vegas mobile home fire

Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 18, 2022 - 11:17 am
 
Updated June 18, 2022 - 12:34 pm
Clark County Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue investigate the scene of a fire where two people were found dead at Royal Mobile Home Park on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Clark County Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue investigate the scene of a fire where two people were found dead at Royal Mobile Home Park on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Clark County Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue investigate the scene of a fire where two people were found dead at Royal Mobile Home Park on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Clark County Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue investigate the scene of a fire where two people were found dead at Royal Mobile Home Park on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A vehicle is burned at the scene of a fire where two people were found dead at Royal Mobile Home Park on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Clark County Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue investigate the scene of a fire where two people were found dead at Royal Mobile Home Park on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Metropolitan police respond to the scene of a fire where two people were found dead at Royal Mobile Home Park on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Two people were found dead following a mobile home fire Saturday morning.

Clark County Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to the Royal Mobile Home Park, 4470 Vegas Valley Drive, at 9:15 a.m. Saturday after being alerted by a person who knocked on the door of Fire Station 27 and reported a mobile home was on fire. Responding units arrived to find heavy fire and smoke from one mobile home.

After the fire was knocked down, fire crews discovered two victims inside.

Clark County Fire Investigators have responded, and the cause is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

