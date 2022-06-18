2 found dead in southeast Las Vegas mobile home fire
Two people were found dead following a mobile home fire Saturday morning.
Clark County Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to the Royal Mobile Home Park, 4470 Vegas Valley Drive, at 9:15 a.m. Saturday after being alerted by a person who knocked on the door of Fire Station 27 and reported a mobile home was on fire. Responding units arrived to find heavy fire and smoke from one mobile home.
After the fire was knocked down, fire crews discovered two victims inside.
Clark County Fire Investigators have responded, and the cause is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.