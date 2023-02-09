56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

2 found in east Las Vegas overdosed on fentanyl, coroner rules

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 9, 2023 - 9:35 am
 
Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Clark County coroner’s office ruled Thursday that two people found dead during a welfare check in the eastern valley had overdosed on fentanyl.

Heather Garcia-Haynes, 37, and William Anderson, 42, were found around 2:30 p.m. Jan. 17 inside a home on the 4000 block of Russian Rider Drive, near East Flamingo Road.

Police were called by one of the pair’s bosses, who said they had not been showing up for work. Homicide detectives initially responded to investigate, but the coroner’s office ruled the deaths accidental Thursday.

Garcia-Haynes died from combined effects of fentanyl and ethanol, dilated cardiomyopathy and obesity. Anderson died from toxic effects of fentanyl and hypertensive cardiovascular disease.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
‘A lot of people loved him’: Family, friends mourn slain Muay Thai fighter, coach
‘A lot of people loved him’: Family, friends mourn slain Muay Thai fighter, coach
2
Hunter Biden investigation begins with a thud for House GOP
Hunter Biden investigation begins with a thud for House GOP
3
CARTOONS: The strange, confusing saga of George Santos takes another turn
CARTOONS: The strange, confusing saga of George Santos takes another turn
4
Ex-Las Vegas lawyer who bilked clients now accused of stealing from kids
Ex-Las Vegas lawyer who bilked clients now accused of stealing from kids
5
Raiders continue front office makeover, fire 3 scouts
Raiders continue front office makeover, fire 3 scouts
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
18-year-old dies after cardiac arrest at Las Vegas charter school
18-year-old dies after cardiac arrest at Las Vegas charter school
1 killed in southwest Las Vegas Valley crash
1 killed in southwest Las Vegas Valley crash
1 killed in Las Vegas airport parking garage crash
1 killed in Las Vegas airport parking garage crash
1 killed in Summerlin crash
1 killed in Summerlin crash
Bicyclist killed in central Las Vegas crash after suspected impaired driver ran red light
Bicyclist killed in central Las Vegas crash after suspected impaired driver ran red light
Coroner IDs 2 found dead in east Las Vegas home
Coroner IDs 2 found dead in east Las Vegas home