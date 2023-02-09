2 found in east Las Vegas overdosed on fentanyl, coroner rules

The Clark County coroner’s office ruled Thursday that two people found dead during a welfare check overdosed on fentanyl.

Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Clark County coroner’s office ruled Thursday that two people found dead during a welfare check in the eastern valley had overdosed on fentanyl.

Heather Garcia-Haynes, 37, and William Anderson, 42, were found around 2:30 p.m. Jan. 17 inside a home on the 4000 block of Russian Rider Drive, near East Flamingo Road.

Police were called by one of the pair’s bosses, who said they had not been showing up for work. Homicide detectives initially responded to investigate, but the coroner’s office ruled the deaths accidental Thursday.

Garcia-Haynes died from combined effects of fentanyl and ethanol, dilated cardiomyopathy and obesity. Anderson died from toxic effects of fentanyl and hypertensive cardiovascular disease.

