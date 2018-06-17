2 homes damaged in 2-alarm fire in downtown Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Fire Department was called about 7 p.m. to a house fire on the 1400 block of Manzanita Way, near Fremont and South 13th streets, Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said.

Crews battle a blaze in the 1400 block of Manzanita Way in Las Vegas on Saturday. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two houses were damaged in a two-alarm fire Saturday night near downtown Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Fire Department was called about 7 p.m. to a house fire on the 1400 block of Manzanita Way, near Fremont and South 13th streets, Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said. Flames had badly damaged the house, and winds pushed flames to the house next door, damaging its exterior and possibly a room facing the fire.

Crews quickly doused the fire next door, but it took longer for them to control the flames at the original house.

Sheds at two houses on Bridger Avenue directly behind the affected homes were destroyed, Szymanski said.

No injuries were reported, and no damage estimate was immediately available.

The fire’s cause wasn’t known Saturday evening, he said.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

1400 block of Manzanita Way, Las Vegas