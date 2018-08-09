2 hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash in south Las Vegas

One person was taken via helicopter and another by ambulance to a hospital after a south valley crash Wednesday evening, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The two-vehicle crash happened about 6:50 p.m. at Southern Highlands Parkway and South Valley View Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dave Sims said.

A large pickup truck was traveling west on Southern Highlands as a small sedan headed east, Sims said. The sedan turned left in front of the pickup at Valley View, and the truck hit the sedan’s side “with a significant impact,” he said.

A passenger was flown by helicopter to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, while a driver was taken in an ambulance to a hospital with unknown injuries.

The truck driver was not hospitalized.

The investigation was in its early stages, Sims said Wednesday night. Metro’s fatal crash investigations team has been notified.

No further information was immediately available.

