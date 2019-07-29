2 hospitalized after fire rips through central Las Vegas house

Firefighters knocked down a fire Sunday evening in the central valley, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.

Crews battle a fire at a home in the 600 block of Watkins Drive in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 28, 2019. (Las Vegas Fire Department via Twitter)

Crews were called about 6:05 p.m. to the 600 block of Watkins Drive, near West Washington Avenue and North Rainbow Boulevard, on reports of a garage fire in a one-story house, the Fire Department tweeted Sunday night.

Two cars in the driveway were also on fire, the department posted. Two adults were hospitalized for minor smoke inhalation.

No further information was immediately available.

