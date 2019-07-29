2 hospitalized after fire rips through central Las Vegas house
Firefighters knocked down a fire Sunday evening in the central valley, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.
Crews were called about 6:05 p.m. to the 600 block of Watkins Drive, near West Washington Avenue and North Rainbow Boulevard, on reports of a garage fire in a one-story house, the Fire Department tweeted Sunday night.
Two cars in the driveway were also on fire, the department posted. Two adults were hospitalized for minor smoke inhalation.
No further information was immediately available.
UPDATE: Fire is OUT, 2 elderly adults transported to UMC-Trauma for minor smoke inhalation, garage gutted, part of interior heavy dmg, 2 vehicles in driveway destroyed, cause U/I. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/QydGMOzVTQ
— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) July 29, 2019