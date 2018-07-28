2 hospitalized after vehicle hits concrete pole in Las Vegas

A vehicle crashed into a concrete pole, causing it to fall on another car Saturday afternoon in Summerlin, officials said. The driver had a medical episode, Las Vegas police said.

A man had a medical episode while driving his vehicle about 2:20 p.m. at the intersection of Lake Mead and Rampart boulevards, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ailee Burnett said.

The vehicle hit a pole, which crashed onto a woman’s vehicle. The pole didn’t hit the woman, but it severely damaged her vehicle, Burnett said. Burnett described both the man and woman as elderly.

“She does not have any major injuries, but due to her age, she was taken to the hospital to be evaluated,” Burnett said.

The man also was hospitalized and is expected to survive, she said.

The Las Vegas Fire Department initially reported that a third car was involved and that one of the cars caught fire.

