2 hurt when sedan, tour shuttle collide near Las Vegas Strip

A portion of Harmon Avenue is blocked off near Las Vegas Boulevard South while Las Vegas police investigate a crash between a sedan and a helicopter tour shuttle bus Friday morning.

Las Vegas police are investigating a Friday, July 27, 2018, crash on Harmon Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South between a sedan and a helicopter tour shuttle bus. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Two people were hospitalized early Friday morning after a sedan collided with a helicopter tour shuttle near the Strip.

The sedan collided with a Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopter Tours shuttle and then hit a pole about 4:45 a.m. on Harmon Avenue just west of Las Vegas Boulevard South, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Sims.

Sims said the drivers of both vehicles requested transport to the hospital to get checked out.

Two lanes of westbound Harmon are blocked off while police investigate.

Sims said impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

