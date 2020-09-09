2 injured, 11 displaced in North Las Vegas apartment fire

Two people were injured and 11 people were displaced by a fire in North Las Vegas late Tuesday night.

Firefighters had an apartment fire under control in less than 10 minutes at 1915 Simmons St., in North Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

Two people were injured in an apartment fire under at 1915 Simmons St., in North Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

Two people were injured and 11 people were displaced by a fire in North Las Vegas late Tuesday night.

Las Vegas and North Las Vegas firefighters responded at 11:55 p.m. to the Portola Del Sol apartment complex, 1915 Simmons St.

Heavy flames were coming from the front window of a second-floor apartment when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in less than 10 minutes.

One apartment had fire and smoke damage and an adjacent apartment sustained heavy smoke damage. A damage estimate was not immediately available.

In the apartment where the fire originated are three occupants, two adults and an infant. One of the adults were taken to the hospital to have a serious laceration to their foot taken care of.

A neighbor next door escaped her apartment, but returned to find a pet dog. She was overcome with smoke, she was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There were no injuries to first responders.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.