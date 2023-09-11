2 injured in 2-vehicle crash involving Metro car

Two people, including a Metropolitan Police Department officer, were injured after a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in the south Las Vegas Valley.

(Getty Images)

The crash between the marked Metro patrol vehicle and a black Lexus occurred just after 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Russell Road, according to a Metro release.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This incident is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.