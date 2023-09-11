86°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

2 injured in 2-vehicle crash involving Metro car

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 11, 2023 - 11:48 am
 
Updated September 11, 2023 - 11:51 am
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Two people, including a Metropolitan Police Department officer, were injured after a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in the south Las Vegas Valley.

The crash between the marked Metro patrol vehicle and a black Lexus occurred just after 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Russell Road, according to a Metro release.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This incident is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
1
Ed Sheeran says ‘safety issue’ caused last-minute Allegiant show cancellation
Ed Sheeran says ‘safety issue’ caused last-minute Allegiant show cancellation
2
EDITORIAL: Nevada paying a high price for embracing green energy
EDITORIAL: Nevada paying a high price for embracing green energy
3
U2’s Sphere rehearsals are a no-fly zone
U2’s Sphere rehearsals are a no-fly zone
4
Aidan O’Connell inactive, to be Raiders emergency quarterback
Aidan O’Connell inactive, to be Raiders emergency quarterback
5
Raiders add defensive lineman to roster with Jones ruled out
Raiders add defensive lineman to roster with Jones ruled out
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
FDA approves latest COVID vaccines: What happens next?
FDA approves latest COVID vaccines: What happens next?
$375K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
$375K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
Did Gorman move up to No. 1 in national high school rankings?
Did Gorman move up to No. 1 in national high school rankings?
Gorman, Liberty lead 5A football rankings
Gorman, Liberty lead 5A football rankings
After Week 1 victory, Josh McDaniels addresses media
After Week 1 victory, Josh McDaniels addresses media
Las Vegas remembers victims of 9/11 attacks — PHOTOS
Las Vegas remembers victims of 9/11 attacks — PHOTOS