2 injured in apartment fire in southeast Las Vegas

One person is in critical condition after a fire in the east Las Vegas Valley early Monday morning.

The Clark County Fire Department responded to a fire at an apartment building about 4:45 a.m. at 5421 E. Harmon Ave., near Boulder Highway, according to the department.

Arriving personnel saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the second story of the apartment building, according to the department.

Search crews found one person unconscious and unresponsive inside the apartment. That person was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to the department. A second person was treated at the scene for minor injuries and later transported to the hospital.

