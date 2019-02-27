2 injured in central Las Vegas Valley fire

3191 Bel Air Drive, Las Vegas (Google Maps)

Two people were hospitalized with smoke-related injuries after a fire in the central valley Tuesday night, the Clark County Fire Department said.

Fire crews were called to a home after report of a fire at about 7 p.m. at 3191 Bel Air Drive, near Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway, department spokeswoman Kelly Blackmon said.

Two people were still inside the home when firefighters arrived, she said. They got out of the house and were hospitalized with smoke-related injuries.

Fire crews also found a dog inside the home, and it was treated at the scene, Blackmon said.

More than 30 firefighters from the Clark County and Las Vegas fire departments were called to the scene, she said.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation Tuesday night.

