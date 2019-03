Two people were injured in a crash at Lindell and Flamingo roads early Thursday morning, March 14, 2019.(Jessica Terrones/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people were injured in a crash near Spring Valley in southwestern Las Vegas on Thursday morning.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded to the crash about 5:45 a.m. at the intersection of South Lindell and West Flamingo roads, Lt. William Matchko said.

The injured were taken to University Medical Center with minor injuries, Metro spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.

