101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

2 injured in northeast Las Vegas Valley mobile home fire

Crews battle a mobile home fire Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, on the 3900 block of North Las Vegas Bo ...
Crews battle a mobile home fire Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, on the 3900 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Clark County Fire Department)
Crews battle a mobile home fire Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, on the 3900 block of North Las Vegas Bo ...
Crews battle a mobile home fire Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, on the 3900 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Clark County Fire Department)
More Stories
Ferraro’s Ristorante, right, is seen in the Paradise Esplanade retail plaza, at the northeast ...
Retail center near Las Vegas Strip sells for more than $46M
Eduardo Gregorio MartinezMillan (Metropolitan Police Department)
Police seek possible sexual assault victims of unlicensed massage business
Blake Owens said a threatening message was mailed to a family member’s home the night of ...
Real estate AI CEO says he was mailed bloody pig’s head
Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument. Established on December 19, 2014 as the 405th unit ...
Plan for large housing community in northwest Las Vegas clears key hurdle
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 7, 2025 - 10:09 am
 

Two people were reported injured after a mobile home fire Thursday morning in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

Crews were alerted just before 7:15 a.m. of the fire on the 3900 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard, according to a Clark County Fire Department release.

The first arriving engine found a single-wide trailer with an active fire. It was quickly extinguished and contained to just one structure.

Firefighters found one occupant, who was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. Their condition is unknown.

A bystander also was transported to the hospital with injuries sustained on scene associated with the fire.

The North Las Vegas Fire Department also assisted in battling the blaze. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES