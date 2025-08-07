2 injured in northeast Las Vegas Valley mobile home fire
Two people suffered injuries after a mobile home fire Thursday morning in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.
Crews were alerted just before 7:15 a.m. of the fire on the 3900 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard, according to a Clark County Fire Department release.
The first arriving engine found a single-wide trailer with an active fire. It was quickly extinguished and contained to just one structure.
Firefighters found one occupant, who was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. Their condition is unknown.
A bystander also was transported to the hospital with injuries sustained on scene associated with the fire.
The North Las Vegas Fire Department also assisted in battling the blaze. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
