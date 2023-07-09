104°F
Local Las Vegas

2 injured in northwest valley house fire

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 9, 2023 - 12:17 pm
 
A Las Vegas Fire and Rescue truck on March 23, 2022. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Le ...
A Las Vegas Fire and Rescue truck on March 23, 2022. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A house fire left two people injured Sunday morning, with one person in critical condition.

The northwest valley fire near West Cheyenne Avenue and North Torrey Pines Drive started around 8:08 a.m. The fire has been contained and extinguished, but the site is still active for fire cleanup.

The two people injured were taken to UMC Trauma Center, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tmflane on Twitter.

