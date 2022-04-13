2 injured in rollover crash on Rancho Drive

Las Vegas police spokesman Misael Parra said a vehicle overturned on Rancho Drive near Teddy Drive at 7:50 a.m.

Police investigate a rollover crash on Rancho Drive near Teddy Drive, Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people were seriously injured Wednesday morning in a rollover crash in central Las Vegas, according to police.

Las Vegas police spokesman Misael Parra said a vehicle overturned on Rancho Drive near Teddy Drive at 7:50 a.m. Two people were transported to the hospital for treatment. Parra said initial reports described the individuals as in “critical” condition.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

