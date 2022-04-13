2 injured in rollover crash on Rancho Drive
Las Vegas police spokesman Misael Parra said a vehicle overturned on Rancho Drive near Teddy Drive at 7:50 a.m.
Two people were seriously injured Wednesday morning in a rollover crash in central Las Vegas, according to police.
Las Vegas police spokesman Misael Parra said a vehicle overturned on Rancho Drive near Teddy Drive at 7:50 a.m. Two people were transported to the hospital for treatment. Parra said initial reports described the individuals as in “critical” condition.
Further information was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.