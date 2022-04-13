60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Local Las Vegas

2 injured in rollover crash on Rancho Drive

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 13, 2022 - 8:56 am
 
Police investigate a rollover crash on Rancho Drive near Teddy Drive, Wednesday, April 13, 2022 ...
Police investigate a rollover crash on Rancho Drive near Teddy Drive, Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate a rollover crash on Rancho Drive near Teddy Drive, Wednesday, April 13, 2022 ...
Police investigate a rollover crash on Rancho Drive near Teddy Drive, Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people were seriously injured Wednesday morning in a rollover crash in central Las Vegas, according to police.

Las Vegas police spokesman Misael Parra said a vehicle overturned on Rancho Drive near Teddy Drive at 7:50 a.m. Two people were transported to the hospital for treatment. Parra said initial reports described the individuals as in “critical” condition.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Police: Teen accused of attacking teacher told her he was ‘getting revenge’
Police: Teen accused of attacking teacher told her he was ‘getting revenge’
2
Police say fatal shooting of teen was self defense, no arrests expected
Police say fatal shooting of teen was self defense, no arrests expected
3
Priscilla Presley says Elvis’ Vegas temptations led to divorce
Priscilla Presley says Elvis’ Vegas temptations led to divorce
4
Family of Las Vegas man wins $200M verdict against Sierra Health
Family of Las Vegas man wins $200M verdict against Sierra Health
5
Mother of slain child tells grand jury she was held captive for months
Mother of slain child tells grand jury she was held captive for months
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST