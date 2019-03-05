2 injured in south Las Vegas crash

Las Vegas police investigate a crash on Las Vegas Boulevard South near Robindale Road, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Two people were injured and taken to a hospital. (RTC Cameras)

The Metropolitan Police Department’s fatal detail is responding to a crash in the south valley that injured two people early Tuesday morning.

About 3:15 a.m., officers responded to the crash at East Robindale Road and Las Vegas Boulevard South, Metro Lt. David Gordon said.

A Ford Mustang was traveling north on Las Vegas Boulevard and crashed into the side of a semi-trailer that was making a right turn from Robindale Road, Gordon said.

Two people were taken to a hospital and one is in critical condition, he said.

Northbound lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard are closed from Moberly Avenue to Robindale Road and westbound lanes of Robindale Road are closed from Giles Street to Las Vegas Boulevard, Gordon said.

Metro advises the public to avoid the area if possible and expect delays until about 9 or 10 a.m..

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

