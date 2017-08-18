ad-fullscreen
2 injured when truck rams into southeast Las Vegas apartment

By Rachel Hershkovitz Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 17, 2017 - 7:24 pm
 

A father and his child were injured Thursday after a pickup truck crashed into an apartment in the southeast valley, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

At about 4 p.m., police responded to the crash at Mountain Vista Apartments, 3950 S. Mountain Vista St., Metro spokesman Lt. Jay Rivera said. At least two people were injured, including a father and his son.

It is unknown whether the two were inside the apartment or inside the truck, Rivera said.

Both were taken to local hospitals with survivable injuries, Metro said. The father was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. Metro could not confirm which hospital is treating the child.

Impairment is suspected as a factor in the crash, Metro said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

 

