2 juveniles accused of arson in Silverstone clubhouse fire

Two juveniles were charged with arson in connection with a fire that burned down the former Silverstone Golf Club clubhouse.

Members of Las Vegas Fire and Rescue work on scene at the Silverstone Golf Club, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in the far northwest valley, following a clubhouse fire on Friday. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Members of Las Vegas Fire and Rescue work on scene at the Silverstone Golf Club, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in the far northwest valley, following a clubhouse fire on Friday. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Members of Las Vegas Fire and Rescue work on scene at the Silverstone Golf Club, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in the far northwest valley, following a clubhouse fire on Friday. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Firefighters work to put out a fire at a vacant clubhouse at Silverstone Golf Club on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Severiano del Castillo Galván/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two juveniles were charged with arson in connection with a fire that burned down the former Silverstone Golf Club clubhouse.

The fire was first reported Nov. 19 12:30 p.m. at the Silverstone Golf Club, 8600 Cupp Dr., near Rainbow Boulevard, north of Grand Teton Drive. It took Las Vegas firefighters about six hours to put out the blaze at the shuttered building.

“It is one of the longest working fires in over five years in the city,” Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said in a statement that night.

The bulk of the fire was out by 6:30 p.m., but he warned crews would be at the scene through the night to put out hot spots. Although no one was injured, the entire building was destroyed, and the damage was estimated at $5 million.

Arson investigators called in the help of 25 investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives’ National Response Team to investigate the fire.

“Most of the investigation consisted of interviews which help lead investigators to the two juveniles who have been charged,” Szymanski said Saturday. “The review of countless social media posts and videos also aided investigators.”

The names of the children were not immediately released, but each will face one count of second-degree arson.

Szymanski did not specify what caused the fire.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.