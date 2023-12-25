52°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

2 killed, 3 injured after police say driver swerved to avoid pedestrian

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 24, 2023 - 4:09 pm
 

Two people were killed and three injured Sunday after a driver swerved to avoid hitting an alleged jaywalker and crashed into three vehicles in northeastern Las Vegas, police said.

At 1:25 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of West Charleston and Nellis boulevards to find a man and a woman dead while three people in three other vehicles were injured, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Justin Van Nest.

Witnesses told police that a Mazda 3 car veered away t hit a person jaywalking, went left of center in the road and smashed into the three vehicles, Van Nest said in a text.

Two people in the Mazda were killed while the three injured were were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to Van Nest.

The accident remains under investigation, police said.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X.

MOST READ
1
Meet the gambler who refuses to split $9.2M Circa Survivor prize
Meet the gambler who refuses to split $9.2M Circa Survivor prize
2
LETTER: Bidenomics has brought the country to new heights
LETTER: Bidenomics has brought the country to new heights
3
A burner phone, a fake Facebook profile and a campaign for sheriff
A burner phone, a fake Facebook profile and a campaign for sheriff
4
$1M slots jackpot hits at Strip casino
$1M slots jackpot hits at Strip casino
5
CARTOONS: This was Hunter Biden’s favorite brothel
CARTOONS: This was Hunter Biden’s favorite brothel
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Spinning Drums of Slot Machine Inside the Casino. Modern Digital One Handed Bandit Game.(Getty ...
Tony Garcia’s top 5 stories of 2023
By / RJ

Garcia spent the year writing about everything from breaking news, to snarling traffic, to social media trends. But jackpots were his bread and butter. Here’s his top 5 of 2023.

More stories
Woman dies after she’s struck by pickup, run over by second vehicle that fled
Woman dies after she’s struck by pickup, run over by second vehicle that fled
Woman struck, killed in east Las Vegas
Woman struck, killed in east Las Vegas
Man struck and killed by vehicle in northeast valley
Man struck and killed by vehicle in northeast valley
Henderson man, 48, dies after crash
Henderson man, 48, dies after crash
Las Vegas man struck and killed by a tow truck
Las Vegas man struck and killed by a tow truck
Woman, 87, suffers life-threatening injuries after west Las Vegas crash
Woman, 87, suffers life-threatening injuries after west Las Vegas crash