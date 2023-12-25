2 killed, 3 injured after police say driver swerved to avoid pedestrian

Two people died and three more were injured Sunday after a driver reportedly swerved to avoid hitting an alleged jaywalker and crashed into three vehicles in northeastern Las Vegas, police said.

At 1:25 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of West Charleston and Nellis boulevards to find a man and a woman dead while three people in three other vehicles were injured, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Justin Van Nest.

Witnesses told police that a Mazda 3 car veered away t hit a person jaywalking, went left of center in the road and smashed into the three vehicles, Van Nest said in a text.

Two people in the Mazda were killed while the three injured were were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to Van Nest.

The accident remains under investigation, police said.

