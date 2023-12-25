40°F
Local Las Vegas

2 killed, 5 injured in four-car crash in NE Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 24, 2023 - 4:09 pm
 
Updated December 24, 2023 - 10:39 pm

Two people were killed and five injured Sunday after a driver crashed into three vehicles in northeastern Las Vegas, police said.

At 1:25 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of West Charleston and Nellis boulevards to find a man and a woman dead while three people in three other vehicles were injured, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Witnesses told police that a 2017 Mazda 3 car, heading west, approached the intersection with Nellis, failed to stop at the red light, continued through the intersection, failed to maintain its travel lane and crossed into the eastbound lanes, police said in the release,

The Mazda crashed into a 2008 Toyota Sienna, a 2002 Ford F-150 pickup truck and 2013 Cadillac STX before stopping on the sidewalk of Charleston Boulevard, according to police.

Two people in the Mazda were killed. All three people in the Toyota, a passenger in the Ford and a passenger in the Cadillac suffered minor injuries and were taken to University Medical Center, police said.

A previous report mentioned that a jaywalker ad been a factor in the crash but an updated news release did not mention a jaywalker.

The accident remains under investigation, police said.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X.

