2 killed in Las Vegas apartment fire identified

The Clark County coroner's office has identified the victims in a fire at a Las Vegas apartment complex.

Smoke and flames near Las Vegas Strip on July 28, 2024. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The remnants of the burned apartment complex where one person was killed and four were injured in a Sunday evening fire in Las Vegas, Monday, July 29, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the two people who died in a fire at a Las Vegas apartment complex on Sunday.

The victims were 24-year-old Kameron Moore and 23-year-old Vincent Herrera.

The fire on Sunday evening affected multiple units in the apartment building on 3937 Spencer St. near Flamingo Road.

Four people were transported to the hospital because of burns and other injuries, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Thirty residents have been displaced from their homes, according to the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada.

