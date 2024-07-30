2 killed in Las Vegas apartment fire identified
The Clark County coroner’s office identified the two people who died in a fire at a Las Vegas apartment complex on Sunday.
The victims were 24-year-old Kameron Moore and 23-year-old Vincent Herrera.
The fire on Sunday evening affected multiple units in the apartment building on 3937 Spencer St. near Flamingo Road.
Four people were transported to the hospital because of burns and other injuries, according to the Clark County Fire Department.
Thirty residents have been displaced from their homes, according to the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada.
