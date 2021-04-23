67°F
2 killed in northeast Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 23, 2021 - 6:37 am
 
Updated April 23, 2021 - 7:08 am
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Two people were killed in a vehicle crash Friday in northeast Las Vegas, police said.

Las Vegas police Lt. Jesse Roybal said two vehicles collided at 5:54 a.m. at the intersection of North Lamb Boulevard and East Cecile Avenue, near Cheyenne Avenue.

“Two subjects were pronounced dead at the scene,” Roybal wrote in a text. “Lamb is closed in both directions. Fatal investigators are en route to the scene.”

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

