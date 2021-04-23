2 killed in northeast Las Vegas crash

Two people were killed in a vehicle crash Friday in northeast Las Vegas, police said.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police Lt. Jesse Roybal said two vehicles collided at 5:54 a.m. at the intersection of North Lamb Boulevard and East Cecile Avenue, near Cheyenne Avenue.

“Two subjects were pronounced dead at the scene,” Roybal wrote in a text. “Lamb is closed in both directions. Fatal investigators are en route to the scene.”

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

