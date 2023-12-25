2 killed in overnight Christmas day crashes

It marked the fourth and fifth crash-related deaths in the past 24 hours in the Las Vegas Valley.

(Getty Images)

Two people were killed in overnight crashes on Christmas, marking the fourth and fifth crash-related deaths in the past 24 hours in the Las Vegas Valley.

The first occurred just before 12:25 a.m. on northbound Interstate 15 near Horizon Drive, according to a Nevada Highway Patrol news release. Two people were involved in a rollover crash, with one pronounced dead at the scene and the second taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The second occurred on South Dean Martin Drive and Ponderosa Way, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. A 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van was northbound on Dean Martin when a 2019 Ducati Scrambler motorcycle was southbound on Dean Martin.

The Sprinter turned left at the intersection, traveling into the motorcycle’s path. The motorcycle collided with the front right of the Mercedes-Benz, causing its rider, a 26-year-old Las Vegas man, to be ejected onto the roadway. Arriving medical personnel determined that the motorcyclist did not survive the crash; he was later pronounced deceased on-scene by a University Medical Center Trauma doctor. The Sprinter driver remained at the collision scene and showed no signs of impairment.

The deaths are part of a deadly weekend on the Las Vegas Valley roads.

Two people were killed and five injured Sunday after a driver crashed into three vehicles at 1:25 p.m. Sunday at West Charleston and Nellis boulevards.

A pedestrian was killed at 6:15 p.m. Sunday on Lamb Boulevard near Judson Street, where a vehicle traveling north on Lamb crashed into the victim who was walking in a darkened area of the boulevard.

