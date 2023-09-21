86°F
Local Las Vegas

2 killed in separate Las Vegas crashes

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 21, 2023 - 11:49 am
 
Updated September 21, 2023 - 12:45 pm
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near South Rancho Drive and Palomino Lane at 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near South Rancho Drive and Palomino Lane at 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Two people were killed in separate crashes 16 minutes apart Thursday morning in the southwest and near the west side of valley.

The first crash was reported at 10:20 a.m. after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near South Rancho Drive and Palomino Lane. The pedestrian died at the scene, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

At 10:36 a.m., a motorcyclist was killed after a crash with a vehicle near Blue Diamond Road and Hualapai Way, Metro wrote in a separate statement.

Nearby roads around both crashes were expected to be closed for several hours while officers investigated the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

