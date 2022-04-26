2 killed in suspected impaired driving crash

Two men died early Tuesday morning after their car crashed into a truck, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Two men died early Tuesday morning after their car crashed into a truck, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

Troopers were called at 12:05 a.m. to Interstate 15 near West Silverado Ranch Boulevard after a Honda Accord sped into the back of a tractor trailer, according to highway patrol Trooper Ashlee Wellman.

The passenger in the Accord was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene after he was ejected from the car, Wellman said.

The driver, who was suspected of impairment, was taken to University Medical Center trauma center where he died too.

The truck driver was not injured.

The men who were killed will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after their family is notified.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.