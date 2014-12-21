2 killed, two injured in Las Vegas vehicle-motorcycle crash

Two men were killed and two others were injured in a vehicle-motorcycle crash on Valley View Boulevard near Desert Inn Road early Saturday afternoon, Las Vegas police said.

Police were called about 12:40 p.m. to Valley View and Capella Avenue where a Nissan Altima turning south onto Valley View from Capella was hit by a Yamaha motorcycle. The motorcycle and vehicle remained together when they rolled over, police said.

The 26-year-old motorcycle driver and 27-year-old driver of the Nissan died on scene.

The passengers of the car, a 30-year-old woman and 19-month-old boy, were transported to University Medical Center. The woman suffered minor injuries and police described the child’s injuries as moderate.

Witnesses told police the motorcyclist was driving recklessly and at a high rate of speed.

Valley View was shut down between Desert Inn and Sirius Avenue for a few hours while police investigated.

These were Metro’s 87th and 88th traffic-related fatalities for 2014.

